Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

