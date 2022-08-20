Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
