Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $285,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SXT opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.