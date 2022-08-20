Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $391,000 Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,199,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 743,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

