Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $430,000 Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.58 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

