Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BACA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 689,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BACA stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.85.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

