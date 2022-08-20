Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $148,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.47%.

CHCO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

