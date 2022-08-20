Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Hanmi Financial



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

