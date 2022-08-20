Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 351,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

HFWA stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.