Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,243 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

