Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 16,800 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 71,985 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 577,899 shares of company stock valued at $18,658,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

