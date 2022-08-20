Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 2,100 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

