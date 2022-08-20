Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

