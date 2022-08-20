Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in MAG Silver by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.74 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

