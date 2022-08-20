Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 44.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

