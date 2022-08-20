Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Celestica by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

