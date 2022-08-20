Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,137,400. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

