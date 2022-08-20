Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,346,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

