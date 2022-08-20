Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,742 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exponent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Exponent by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 7.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $917,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

