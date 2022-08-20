Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,488 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.