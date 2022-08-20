Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,716 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

