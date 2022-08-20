Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,903 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

DOC stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 262.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,330 shares of company stock valued at $439,460 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

