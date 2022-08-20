Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,025 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.01 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

