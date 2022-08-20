Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,090 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

