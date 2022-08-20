Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $215.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

