Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 164,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 547,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 446,489 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.