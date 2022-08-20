Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 370 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.33 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

