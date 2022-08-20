Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,777 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $229,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.03 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

