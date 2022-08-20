Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,100 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

