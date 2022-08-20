Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 607 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.43 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

