Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 68,519 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,519 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 310,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,019,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 808,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 322,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

