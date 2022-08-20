Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $316,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

