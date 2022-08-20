Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $316,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 3.2 %
ALGM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
