Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

