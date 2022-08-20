Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE OI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

