Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

