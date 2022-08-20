Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.