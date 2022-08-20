Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,127. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

