Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

