Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,198 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

