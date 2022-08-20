Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,693 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

