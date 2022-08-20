Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,805 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Cowen boosted their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

