Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 228 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Curtiss-Wright

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.