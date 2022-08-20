Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 248 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OLED opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average of $132.96. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $211.99.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

