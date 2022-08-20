Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,055 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

