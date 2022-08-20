Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.95.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

