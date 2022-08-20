Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 947.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.