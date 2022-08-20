Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.