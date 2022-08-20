Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 145 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $244.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,503,265. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

