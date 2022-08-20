Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 453 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of GMED opened at $64.80 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

