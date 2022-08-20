Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

